Ludhiana: Two arrested for murder bid on toll plaza manager in Samrala

The Samrala police have arrested two men in connection with the attempted murder of Yadwinder Singh, manager at the toll barrier in Ghulal village, Samrala. The attack, reportedly stemming from an old rivalry, left the manager critically injured on November 11. The attack, reportedly stemming from an old rivalry, left the manager critically injured on November 11. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Mangi Singh of Bijli Nangal, Kapurthala, and Shubham Mishra alias Pandit of Dhilwan, Kapurthala. Police recovered two illegal weapons used in the attack and also retrieved the licensed revolver that the assailants had snatched from Yadwinder Singh during the assault.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh, Mangi Singh had a longstanding rivalry with the victim, while Shubham Mishra is believed to have opened fire on Yadwinder. The two accused were produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to three days’ police custody for questioning.

Three other accused are yet to be apprehended and the car used in the crime remains untraced, said police.

The attack involved five men who shot Yadwinder twice—in the neck and leg—and struck him with an iron rod before fleeing. Yadwinder was rushed to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in critical condition.

The Samrala police had lodged an attempt-to-murder FIR following a complaint by Davinder Singh, a supervisor at the toll barrier. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are to nab the remaining suspects, police said.