Ludhiana: Two booked for immigration fraud

Travel agent Veenu Malhotra and her aide Karan, who have been facing many immigration fraud cases, was booked in another such case on Tuesday after the Model Town Police registered an FIR against the duo. It is the 16th FIR against Veenu Malhotra, her brother and aide so far. Veena Malhotra and her brother Amit Malhotra were arrested by the Model Town police on September 6, 2024 for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of sending them abroad. (HT Photo)

The fresh FIR has been registered on the statement of Chandeep Singh of Benra village in Sangrur. Chandeep Singh stated that he had contacted the accused in their office — Global Way Immigration — at Ishmeet Chowk. The accused took ₹14 lakh on the pretext of security a visa for him. The complainant stated that the accused neither arranged a visa nor returned his money.

Sub-inspector Parminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered following an investigation. The accused have been booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Veena Malhotra and her brother Amit Malhotra were arrested by the Model Town police on September 6, 2024 for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

On August 12, 2024, Hardeep Singh of Dhuri in Sangrur and his wife Amandeep Kaur had climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Chowk accusing the same firm of duping them of ₹10 lakh. A day after the incident, on August 13, the district administration cancelled the firm’s licence in wake of the multiple complaints.