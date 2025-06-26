Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Two booked for stalking, harassing law student

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 26, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The complainant, a resident of Issewal village and a student pursuing a law degree at a Sidhwan Khurd institute, stated that she had gone to Ludhiana along with her sister in her private vehicle for her sister's admission

The Ludhiana Rural police have booked two miscreants from Issewal village, identified as Khushpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, for allegedly stalking and harassing a 20-year-old woman near Malikpur highway bridge on June 20.

ASI Gagandeep Singh from Dakha police station confirmed that an FIR had been lodged in the matter. (HT Photo)
The case was registered at Dakha police station on June 24 under Sections 74 (criminal intimidation), 78 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), 126(2) (sexual harassment), and 351(2) (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant, a resident of Issewal village and a student pursuing a law degree at a Sidhwan Khurd institute, stated that she had gone to Ludhiana along with her sister in her private vehicle for her sister’s admission. When they were returning and reached under the Malikpur highway bridge, a white Swift car began following them, with the driver repeatedly honking and signalling them to stop. Fearing trouble, the sisters did not stop and continued driving. However, near Mata Sahib Deva Gurdwara Sahib, close to their village, the Swift overtook and blocked their vehicle.

As many as two men got out of the Swift and started harassing them. The accused allegedly tried to intimidate the sisters, following which they lodged a police complaint.

ASI Gagandeep Singh from Dakha police station confirmed that an FIR had been lodged in the matter. “We have registered a case following the complaint. Efforts are underway to nab the accused,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two booked for stalking, harassing law student
