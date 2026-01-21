Ludhiana: Vet varsity conducts workshop on scientific article writing

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Tuesday organised a training workshop on “Writing Review Articles and Systematic Literature Synthesis” at the Centre for One Health. The programme was attended by postgraduate students from different colleges and disciplines of the University. The programme was attended by postgraduate students from different colleges and disciplines of the University. (HT Photo)

The workshop began with opening remarks by Jasbir Singh Bedi, director, Centre for One Health, who spoke about the importance of good scientific writing in research and academic careers. Bedi explained that a good review article does more than just collect information; it carefully analyses published studies to identify key findings, gaps and future research needs.

The programme was coordinated by Pankaj Dhaka, assistant professor, Centre for One Health, who led interactive sessions covering different types of review articles and their underlying methodologies. The participants learned how to search scientific databases, choose relevant research papers and organise information in a clear and meaningful way. Practical sessions helped participants understand how to plan a review and present evidence logically.

A special session on systematic reviews and meta-analysis was conducted by Deepthi Vijay, assistant professor, Centre for One Health, where students were guided step by step on how to follow structured methods for reviewing research and combining results from multiple studies.

JPS Gill, vice-chancellor, appreciated the efforts of the Centre for One Health in organising the programme and congratulated the team for conducting a timely and relevant initiative. He encouraged postgraduate students to adopt scientific, systematic and evidence-based writing approaches to strengthen the quality, credibility and real-world impact of their research.