Ludhiana: Vet varsity inks new incubation agreement

The Veterinary and Livestock Innovation and Incubation Foundation (VLIIF) of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has signed an incubation agreement with APA Works Pvt Ltd to expand its startup ecosystem. VLIIF, a Section 8 company of GADVASU, serves as a platform to promote innovation, technology development, and entrepreneurship across the livestock sector. (HT Photo)

VLIIF, a Section 8 company of GADVASU, serves as a dedicated platform to promote innovation, technology development, and entrepreneurship across the livestock sector. Supported by the DST-NIDHI programme, the foundation operates an inclusive technology business incubator (ITBI) that nurtures startups in livestock, agriculture, biotechnology, food systems, and allied areas.

APA Works Pvt Ltd, the newest addition to VLIIF’s incubatee portfolio, specialises in laboratory supplies and business support services for molecular biology and tissue culture laboratories.

The collaboration aims to further enrich the innovation landscape by encouraging stronger partnerships among academia, startups, and the industry.

Additional director research and director of VLIIF, RS Sethi, emphasised that the agreement reinforces the foundation’s mission to create a vibrant and industry-oriented startup environment where promising ideas can evolve into scalable technologies for the benefit of farmers, industry stakeholders, and society. He highlighted the distinguished leadership of APA Works, led by Kulvinder S Gill, director of APA Works Pvt Ltd and professor & director of the Climate Resilient Wheat Innovation Lab at Washington State University, along with Ashima Relan, director (sales & marketing), known for her strong expertise in scientific operations and industry network building.

JPS Gill, vice-chancellor, expressed that the initiative is well aligned with national priorities focused on fostering innovation, strengthening biotechnology-driven entrepreneurship, and advancing India’s livestock sector. He added that the partnership will help bridge the gap between research and commercialisation, opening up new opportunities for young innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs working in livestock and allied fields.