Ludhiana: Week after murder, Baggan cremated amid tight security

A week after the murder of “notorious offender” Kartik Baggan from Ghati Mohalla, his postmortem was conducted on Friday, followed by cremation at Bajwa Nagar crematorium. A large number of people, including members of the Dalit community, gathered to pay their last respects. The police had made tight security arrangements during the cremation to avoid any untoward situation. Kartik, the only son in his family, was shot dead at Sundar Nagar Chowk on Saturday night. (HT Photo)

Kartik, the only son in his family, was shot dead at Sundar Nagar Chowk on Saturday night. Police investigations suggest that the attack was the result of an old rivalry. Amid growing anger in the community over the delay in arrests, Dalit organisations had given a call for Ludhiana bandh on Friday. However, police commissioner Swapan Sharma visited Kartik’s family on Thursday night and assured them and community leaders that swift action was being taken. Police sources indicated that at least one accused may be arrested soon.

A day after his murder, an Instagram story surfaced under the banner of the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang where USA-based gangster Balwinder Singh alias Dony Bal, jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and other associates claimed responsibility. The post accused Baggan of abusing their “brothers” and warned rivals across the globe that “the consequence is only death.”

The police have already registered an FIR under Sections 109, 103, 3 (5) of the BNS, Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against gangsters Gagan Gill, Tony, residents of Subhash Nagar, and Shubham Mota of Sundar Nagar. The FIR was registered on the statement of Kranti, father of the victim. Kartik had a controversial past. Police records reveal that four cases were registered against him and he was currently out on bail. He had also previously issued threats to sections of the media. Around two and a half years ago, he narrowly escaped another attempt on his life when unidentified assailants opened fire on him at Benjamin Road, leaving him injured.