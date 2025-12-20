Ludhiana: Winter camp for competitive exams preparation kicks off

The winter camp aimed at preparing Class 11 students from across Punjab for competitive examinations began on Friday at the Meritorious School in Ludhiana, drawing 600 students. The special programme is part of an initiative by the state education department to provide focused academic support to students of Schools of Eminence and Meritorious Schools during the winter break. Students from across the state arriving at the meritorious school in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

To ensure conduct of the camp, regular students of the Ludhiana Meritorious School have been sent home and their classes shifted to the online mode till December 23. The move was made to make space for visiting students, especially in the hostels and classrooms, and to allow uninterrupted coaching sessions for the camp participants.

The winter camps are being organised simultaneously at three venues across the state and commenced from December 15 at Bathinda and Mohali centres. While the Ludhiana campus has been designated exclusively for Class 11 students, the other two centres, the residential schools for meritorious students in Bathinda and Mohali, have been reserved for Class 12 students.

On December 19, the Ludhiana campus witnessed a steady flow of students arriving from different districts for registration. The classes for Class 11 students are set to formally begin on December 20.

Meanwhile, concerns had been raised earlier about the poor condition of washrooms in the boys’ and girls’ hostels at the Ludhiana Meritorious School. Addressing these issues, school principal Satwant Kaur said that the Meritorious Society had released the required funds, following which repair work was completed ahead of the camp. She maintained that basic facilities were now in place to ensure a comfortable stay for students during the programme.

As part of the arrangements, Class 12 students of the Ludhiana Meritorious School were also sent home to vacate the hostels. Their regular classes are being conducted online till the commencement of winter break, to avoid any academic loss.