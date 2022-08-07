Lumpy skin disease: 40 animal deaths reported in Himachal so far
At least 40 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease in Himachal Pradesh and nearly 500 have been infected, mostly cows, shows the government data.
Sirmaur and Solan have been the worst-hit districts. Apart from them, the cases have also been reported from Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. The disease was first reported in Sirmaur.
Director of animal husbandry department Pradeep Kumar Sharma during a review meeting held on Saturday directed all the officials of the districts concerned to ramp up the vaccination of the cattle.
He said that the case fatality ratio in lumpy skin disease was up to 10%. So far, 30 animals have died in Sirmaur and 11 in Solan.
Sirmaur district alone has over 300 cases of lumpy skin disease, which is caused by capripoxvirus genus.
The disease spreads rapidly among cattle through flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It causes soft blister-like nodules all over the body, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, salivation, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.
The animal husbandry department has advised that the animals infected with the disease should be separated from others to check the spread of the infection.
The movement of such animals should also be restricted. They should be fed green fodder and put on liquid diet. Cattle owners have also been told to spray disinfectants in cow sheds.
The department has appointed nodal officers at the district level in and instructions have been issued to the field officers and staff to report about the extent of the disease in their respective areas on daily basis.
Rajasthan was the worst-hit state by the disease while a large number of cases have also been reported from Himachal’s neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.
-
HP has 100% gross enrolment rate in primary, middle & high schools: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked the central government to allot five TV channels to the state under the recently announced Swayam Prabha scheme to telecast high-quality education programmes. He was speaking at the Niti Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting discussed self-sufficiency in agricultural production and crop diversification, implementation of national education policy and urban bodies administration.
-
Colaba goon celebrates getting out of jail on bail, arrested
This local goon was arrested and booked by the police for public nuisance after Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai's supporters took out a rally to celebrate his release from Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged in an attempt to murder case. Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai, was riding in a BMW, showing himself off through the sunroof, with people acknowledging his grandiose with firecrackers and loud sloganeering.
-
Delhi's daily Covid tally up again with 2,423 cases, positivity rate nears 15%
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally rose again on Sunday with 2,423 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 14.97 per cent, compared to 13.84 per cent on Saturday. Sunday's positivity rate is the highest since January 22, when it stood at 16.4 per cent. Active cases in Delhi crossed the 8,000-mark and stood at 8,045. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,311 cases, one death and 1,837 recoveries.
-
Central agencies acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his statement that non-Maharashtrian mercantile communities like the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were responsible for Mumbai's status as the financial capital of India, Mumbai Chiding Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that central enforcement agencies were acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs. “In Mumbai, the Marathi manoos kept labouring hard and fighting adversity. Everyone else came here only for lakshmi darshan (earning money),” he charged.
-
BMC upgrading existing schools, constructing new ones
Mumbai Almost 15 months after civic schools were rebranded as Mumbai Public Schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a massive exercise of upgrading existing schools, while also constructing new ones. Officials in the civic body said that 20 buildings are under repairs across the city, 24 dilapidated school buildings are being reconstructed, while three new buildings are under construction. At present, Mumbai has 600 civic schools that follow the state board curriculum.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics