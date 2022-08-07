Lumpy skin disease: 40 animal deaths reported in Himachal so far

At least 40 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease in Himachal Pradesh and nearly 500 have been infected, mostly cows, shows the government data.

Sirmaur and Solan have been the worst-hit districts. Apart from them, the cases have also been reported from Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. The disease was first reported in Sirmaur.

Director of animal husbandry department Pradeep Kumar Sharma during a review meeting held on Saturday directed all the officials of the districts concerned to ramp up the vaccination of the cattle.

He said that the case fatality ratio in lumpy skin disease was up to 10%. So far, 30 animals have died in Sirmaur and 11 in Solan.

Sirmaur district alone has over 300 cases of lumpy skin disease, which is caused by capripoxvirus genus.

The disease spreads rapidly among cattle through flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It causes soft blister-like nodules all over the body, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, salivation, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.

The animal husbandry department has advised that the animals infected with the disease should be separated from others to check the spread of the infection.

The movement of such animals should also be restricted. They should be fed green fodder and put on liquid diet. Cattle owners have also been told to spray disinfectants in cow sheds.

The department has appointed nodal officers at the district level in and instructions have been issued to the field officers and staff to report about the extent of the disease in their respective areas on daily basis.

Rajasthan was the worst-hit state by the disease while a large number of cases have also been reported from Himachal’s neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.