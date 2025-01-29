Machhiwara council clears resolution to move liquor shops out of town

The newly elected municipal council in Machhiwara on Wednesday passed a resolution to relocate all liquor shops outside the urban limits to ‘preserve the religious and cultural sanctity’ of the historic town, officials said. Machhiwara council members after their first official meeting on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken during the council’s first official meeting, presided over by MLA Jagtar Singh Dayalpura.

The councillors said the move comes in recognition of Machhiwara’s spiritual significance as it was blessed by Guru Gobind Singh. Passing the resolution unanimously, the council members agreed that all liquor outlets operating within the city boundaries will be shifted in the upcoming financial year.

After the meeting, MLA Jagtar Singh Dayalpura and council president Mohit Kundra said steps will be taken to uphold the town’s historical and religious essence.

They said the will would be strictly implemented from the next fiscal year.

Among other major decisions, the council decided to remove illegal encroachments along key roads leading to historical and religious sites.

The stretch from Gani Khan Nabi Khan Gate to Gurdwara Sri Charan Kanwal Sahib and from Charan Kanwal Chowk to the historic Brahmachari Shivala Temple will be cleared of unauthorised structures, officials said. They added these areas were beautified with heritage lighting and decorative plantations.

Municipal machines to be available for rent

The municipal machinery, including cranes and sewer cleaning vehicles, will be available for private use on a rental basis, providing an additional source of revenue for the city, the officials said. The council passed a resolution to install a national flag. Council president Kundra said a suitable site will be selected soon.