Maha ATS nabs man from Shirdi for planting IED under Punjab cop’s vehicle
In a joint operation with the Punjab police, the ATS conducted a search in Shirdi town of Ahmednagar district and apprehended the accused, identified as Rajendra, in the early hours of the day, he said.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Shirdi on Saturday in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police, an official said.
In a joint operation with the Punjab police, the ATS conducted a search in Shirdi town of Ahmednagar district and apprehended the accused, identified as Rajendra, in the early hours of the day, he said.
The arrested accused has been handed over to the team from the Punjab police, the official said.
Earlier this week, the Punjab police had arrested two people from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar.
The Punjab police had sent teams to different states to nab the suspects involved in the crime.
-
Can’t host visitors, no contact with co-accused, court tells Varavara Rao
Mumbai The special NIA court has imposed several conditions on Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon case. One of the conditions require Rao to stay in Mumbai and not host any gathering at his residence. He is also restrained from interacting with any of the other accused. Rao's lawyer approached the special court on Wednesday requesting it to set bail conditions.
-
Comedian Munawar Faruqui says Bengaluru show cancelled due to health reasons
Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Friday said that his show in Bengaluru was cancelled due to health reasons even as officials in the city police said that they had contacted the organisers of the event for not taking permission. In a statement, DCP (Central) P Krishnakant said that Munawar Faruqui did not have permission to conduct the event therefore his event was cancelled. In November 2021, his show was cancelled by the police.
-
DMU train hits truck at railway crossing in Hoshiarpur
A truck driver had a narrow escape when a DMU train bound for Jalandhar from Hoshiarpur hit the vehicle at a railway crossing in Mandiala village, about 16 kilometres from here, police said on Saturday. Station superintendent Nasrala Railway Station, Mohan Singh said the DMU train remained stranded for around three hours at the accident site. However, no loss of life was reported. The rail traffic resumed.
-
21-year-old man found murdered in Bathinda village
A 21-year-old man was found murdered with Sandeep Singh's throat slit at his house in Bathinda's Gehri Buttar village in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim was identified as Sandeep Singh. Police suspect the role of his live-in partner, Saraswati, a native of Odisha, who has been missing since the crime. Station house officer Jaswinder Singh said the deceased had been in a relationship with Saraswati for over a year.
-
Moga sacrilege case: Three dera followers challenge conviction
A month after their conviction, three Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers have challenged a lower court order sentencing them to three years in jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana sub division in 2015. The special investigation team of Punjab Police has also challenged the acquittal of two other dera followers, who were co-accused in the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics