Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue defaced in Brampton

The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a revered figure in Sikh history, was defaced by a group of protesters led by Hosaam Hamdan, identified as a Palestinian protester. The protest was reportedly led by a Palestinian protester, Hosaam Hamdan.

The act, carried out in Brampton, has ignited outrage among Sikh leaders and the broader community, with calls for swift action against those responsible.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), expressed his strong condemnation of the incident.

“Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, a monumental figure symbolising Sikh pride, valour, and unity, should be honoured and respected, not subjected to such disgraceful vandalism. This act of intolerance is a direct assault on the principles of peaceful coexistence and diversity, which are the bedrock of any civilized society,” he said.

Kalka further urged Canadian authorities to take ‘immediate and decisive action’ against the radicals involved, stressing the importance of preventing such divisive acts from occurring again.

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa also spoke out against the vandalism on social media, calling it a ‘disgraceful’ act.

“Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a towering symbol of Sikh pride, bravery, and unity, deserves respect, not vandalism. Such acts of intolerance are a direct attack on peaceful coexistence and have no place in civil society,” Sirsa posted on X.

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown clarifed strongly condemned the act but added that it did not take place within the city limits.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Maharaja Ranjit Singh is a revered figure in Sikh history, celebrated for his bravery, leadership, and vision. Defacing a monument like this disrespects Sikh heritage and erodes community cohesion. I expect wherever this happened that these hooligans will be held accountable for their actions.”