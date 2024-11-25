Maharashtra polls:Damdami Taksal chief defends support to BJP, warns opponents indulging in ‘slander’

Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, in response to criticism of his support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra assembly elections, on Sunday issued a warning to those indulging in making defamatory remarks against him and the Sikh seminary. BJP-led alliance won the Maharashtra polls.

Prior to the assembly polls, Dhumma had appealed to the Sikh community in Maharashtra to support the BJP-led alliance. The move drew harsh reactions from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, Delhi unit chief and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Parmjit Singh Sarna and other Sikh factions. Amrik Singh Ajnala, head of one of the Taksal splinter factions, also criticised Dhumma for extending support to the BJP.

Dhumma, who is on a visit to the US, defended his move and said it was aimed at addressing the issues faced by the Sikh society in Maharashtra. “Some mischievous elements have been making low-level remarks against Damdami Taksal for the past few days and misleading the sangat (community). Taksal has always worked for the interests of the panth. Our move was aimed at flagging the issues of Sikhs in Maharashtra,” the Taksal chief said.

“The previous governments ignored the problems being faced by the Sikhs in Maharashtra. The BJP constituted an 11-member committee to address the issues of Sikhs. Punjab Sahitya Academy was reorganised. The Sikhs got representation in the state minority commission and by getting representation, the Sikhs will enjoy benefits designated for minorities in the state. These steps were taken by the BJP government in Maharashtra for the welfare of Sikhs and the Punjabi language, 11 days before the imposition of the model code of conduct. We were promised that if Mahayuti forms a government in the state, the pending issues of Sikhs will also be resolved,” Dhumma added.

Reacting to the statement, Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana said on X: “We have merely reproduced and posted what Baba Dhuma Ji said on camera. If he considers that slanderous he shouldn’t have done/said that”.