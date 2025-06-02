Mahavir Singh is new V-C of Himachal Pradesh University

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) professor Mahavir Singh — a renowned scientist in Nano Technology — has been appointed as the vice chancellor (V-C) of the varsity. Mahavir Singh has been distinguished as one of the top 2% of scientists globally in the 2024 Stanford University rankings. (ANI Picture Service)

The notification in this regard was issued by Himachal governor and HPU chancellor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Till now, the vice chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Satya Prakash Bansal, was handling the additional charge of HPU’s V-C.

The notification named Mahavir Singh of the varsity’s department of physics as the new V-C for term of three years.

The post had fallen vacant in 2022 after former V-C prof Sikandar Kumar took voluntary retirement to contest the Rajya Sabha elections.

Recently, the Raj Bhawan also expressed concerns over the delay in appointing a permanent V-C and issued a notice to the search committee, constituted for the appointment. The notice asked for an explanation of the delay in the submission of the names of shortlisted candidates to the governor. On October 22, 2024, the search committee held interviews with 18 candidates for the position. However, the committee did not submit the list to the Raj Bhavan for approval.

Mahavir Singh has been distinguished as one of the top 2% of scientists globally in the 2024 Stanford University rankings, specifically in the field of Applied Physics (Material Science).

Singh, hails from a small village in Shimla’s Kumarsain. He did his bachelor’s from Rampur College and came to HPU to pursue master’s in science. He then completed his PhD from IIT Delhi. He has been teaching in Himachal Pradesh University for the last several years, and has also served as vice chancellor of IEC Baddi University.

With over 13 years of dedicated research, Singh has explored innovative applications of magnetic nano technology in the green energy sector, particularly for electric vehicles, and in communications, focusing on GHz frequency range antenna miniaturisation. His work also enhances the activity of biological cells and enzymes, fostering safer and more effective medical applications. The eco-friendly, compatibility, and biodegradable qualities of magnetic nano technology position it as a sustainable choice for energy, communication, and healthcare solutions.