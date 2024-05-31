 Mahendergarh searing at 49.4°C - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahendergarh searing at 49.4°C

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Jind reported temperature of 49.1°C, Nuh 49°C, Rohtak 48.8°C, Sirsa 48.7°C, Jhajjar 48.4°C, Hisar 48.5°C, Charkhi Dadri 48.3°C, Faridabad 48°C, Sonepat 47.5°C, Panipat 45°C, Ambala 44. 3°C and Karnal 42.2°C

Most parts of the state on Thursday experienced a surge in the temperature, with Mahendergarh reporting maximum temperature of 49.4 degree Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature will be dropped by 3-4 degree Celsius in the coming four days. (HT Photo)
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature will be dropped by 3-4 degree Celsius in the coming four days. (HT Photo)

Jind reported temperature of 49.1°C, Nuh 49°C, Rohtak 48.8°C, Sirsa 48.7°C, Jhajjar 48.4°C, Hisar 48.5°C, Charkhi Dadri 48.3°C, Faridabad 48°C, Sonepat 47.5°C, Panipat 45°C, Ambala 44. 3°C and Karnal 42.2°C.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature will be dropped by 3-4 degree Celsius in the coming four days.

“Thunderstorm/ lightning accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30/40 kmph and heat wave conditions are forecasted at isolated places in the state from May 31 to June 2. Warm night conditions are reported in Karnal and Ambala and severe warm nights in Narnaul,” the IMD spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mahendergarh searing at 49.4°C
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On