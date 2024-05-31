Mahendergarh searing at 49.4°C

Most parts of the state on Thursday experienced a surge in the temperature, with Mahendergarh reporting maximum temperature of 49.4 degree Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature will be dropped by 3-4 degree Celsius in the coming four days. (HT Photo)

Jind reported temperature of 49.1°C, Nuh 49°C, Rohtak 48.8°C, Sirsa 48.7°C, Jhajjar 48.4°C, Hisar 48.5°C, Charkhi Dadri 48.3°C, Faridabad 48°C, Sonepat 47.5°C, Panipat 45°C, Ambala 44. 3°C and Karnal 42.2°C.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature will be dropped by 3-4 degree Celsius in the coming four days.

“Thunderstorm/ lightning accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30/40 kmph and heat wave conditions are forecasted at isolated places in the state from May 31 to June 2. Warm night conditions are reported in Karnal and Ambala and severe warm nights in Narnaul,” the IMD spokesperson added.