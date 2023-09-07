Maintain a balanced diet for a healthier life, says Ludhiana civil surgeon

To address the challenges of malnutrition and promote healthier lifestyles across Ludhiana, civil surgeon highlighted the importance of National Food Week on Wednesday and emphasised the need for nutritious diets to ensure good health, particularly among pregnant mothers. HT Image

During National Food Week, from September 1 to 7, the health department reached out to people at the grassroots level through various communication channels. The focus has been on educating the community about the significance of a well-balanced diet. The civil surgeon stressed upon the consumption of green vegetables, milk, fruits, boiled pulses and iodine-rich foods, which is vital for pregnant mothers to maintain their health and well-being.

A nutritious diet plays a central role in promoting overall health and fitness. It provides the body with essential energy and strength. Nutrition is a critical issue concerning the safety, health and development of both the present and future generations, she added.

In the Ludhiana district, health centres are engaged with pregnant mothers, adolescent children and others to raise awareness about the importance of a balanced diet. The primary objective of Nutrition Week is to underscore the critical role nutrition plays in maintaining good health.

civil surgeon also provided valuable dietary advice, encouraging individuals to avoid fried and fast foods, reduce their salt and sugar intake, and refrain from smoking and alcohol consumption. She cited the World Health Organization’s findings, which highlight how an imbalanced diet and lack of physical activity contribute to the risk of non-communicable diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. She stressed the continuous importance of maintaining a “balanced diet” for a healthier life.

