Maintain regular communication with public: Hry CM

Emphasising that the swift resolution of people’s issues was their priority, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Saturday asked the deputy commissioners to maintain regular communication with the public. Nayab Saini presiding over a meeting with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Nayab Saini/X)

The chief minister who was presiding over a meeting with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners said that following rain and hailstorm on December 26, the government had ordered a special girdawari to assess the damage to crops in seven districts of Mahendragarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, and Palwal. “Information regarding 1.67 lakh acres has been uploaded to the e Kshatipurti portal so far,” he said.

Saini said that for public convenience Samadhan camps are organised in districts for two hours on all working days. About 96,000 complaints were received in the Samadhan camps and about 75,000 have been resolved. Besides 13.50 lakh complaints have been received through the CM window and 12.50 lakh have been resolved.