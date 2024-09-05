Majithia appears before Takht, submits clarification

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia appeared before Akal Takht to submit his explanation letter as the edict of the highest Sikh temporal seat of the Sikhs. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia appeared before Akal Takht to submit his explanation letter as the edict of the highest Sikh temporal seat of the Sikhs. (HT File)

On August 30, the Takht held Akali Dal chief and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ for the mistakes committed during the party’s 10-year rule in the state from 2007 to 2017 and had asked all the Sikh ministers in the cabinet of then government to submit an explanation letter within 15 days.

On August 31, Sukhbir appeared before the Takht along with former ministers Daljit Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Maheshinder Singh Grewal.

Majithia submitted his letter at the secretariat of Akal Takht and then paid obeisance at the highest Sikh temporal seat.

“I have given my written clarification to the Akal Takht Sahib. Whatever order is issued will be acceptable to me,” Majithia said.