Majithia gets threat from BKI, Punjab Police to review security

Punjab Police have sounded a security alert following intelligence inputs indicating a potential threat to Bikram Singh Majithia, a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader who is currently lodged in Nabha jail over disproportionate assets (DA), officials privy with the matter said on Saturday.` Bikram Singh Majithia, a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, is currently lodged in Nabha jail over disproportionate assets. (HT)

According to an internal communication issued by the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, a central agency is learned to have warned that Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) may be planning to target Majithia.

The advisory has already been circulated to senior police officers, including those heading security, intelligence and prisons, with directions to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures.

“According to an input received from a central agency, Pak-based terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has plans to target Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is currently lodged in Nabha Jail, Punjab. In view of the above, you are requested to take suitable preventive and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident,” reads the letter issued by ADGP Counter Intelligence to other senior police officials of Punjab Police.

The memo has also cautioned the officials against sharing the contents of the intelligence input in the public domain, stating that any disclosure could jeopardise the security of the protectee. The information, it said, should be shared strictly on a “need-to-know” basis.

Majithia, a former cabinet minister and three-time MLA, has been lodged in New Nabha Jail since June 25, 2025, following his arrest in a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on allegations of laundering ₹540 crore in drug money.

The DA case stems from an earlier FIR registered in 2021 during investigations related to drug trafficking in Punjab. While Majithia had earlier secured relief in the drugs case, the Vigilance Bureau later initiated a fresh probe focusing on his financial dealings. A detailed chargesheet running into thousands of pages has since been filed in the trial court.

Senior police officials said security arrangements in and around Nabha jail had already been reviewed in light of the fresh threat perception.

“All standard operating procedures (SOP) are being followed and additional safeguards are in place,” said a senior official of the jails department, adding that the situation was being monitored closely.

Centre flagged threat in May 2025 as well

Notably, Majithia’s security cover was curtailed by the Punjab government on March 29, 2025. The SAD leader had moved the high court on April 24, demanding that the March order of the government be quashed and his security cover be restored as he had been on the target of extremist elements, including radical organisations and gangsters.

Acting on the plea, the court had sought a separate report from the Centre.

Later in May, while the Centre had hinted at a threat to Majithia, the state government report was at ”variance”. The contents of the report were not revealed. Based on this, the court on May 2 had directed that Majithia be given adequate security.

It was also ordered that while making fresh threat assessment, Centre’s report be considered. However, while these proceedings were underway, he got arrested on June 25.

The matter is next listed for hearing on January 12.

SAD leaders demand Majithia be moved to secure prison

On Saturday, SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema, at a press conference in Chandigarh, accused the Aam Aadmi Party of pursuing vendetta against Majithia.

They claimed that despite intelligence inputs suggesting a threat to Majithia from BKI, adequate security had not been ensured for the jailed leader. Alleging a threat to his life, they demanded that Majithia be shifted from the Nabha jail to a designated secure prison, warning that chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal would be responsible if any harm came to him.