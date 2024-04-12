Majithia seeks CBI probe into Punjab liquor policy

Hoshiarpur : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab liquor policy and illegal mining in state stating that the inquiry would expose the “misdeeds” of chief minister Bhagwant Mann as well his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab liquor policy and illegal mining in state stating that the inquiry would expose the “misdeeds” of chief minister Bhagwant Mann as well his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a gathering in Mukerian, Majithia said Punjab’s liquor policy was tailormade on the pattern of the Delhi policy. Moreover, he said, the same persons had been allotted the liquor business in the state who were handling the business in Delhi. He said that like in the case of Delhi, the Punjab excise policy scam should be probed by the CBI.