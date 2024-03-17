 Major Amit Sareen joins as ADC Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Major Amit Sareen joins as ADC Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 18, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Major Amit Sareen had served eight years in the Indian Army and was also part of Kargil Vijay operation

Major Amit Sareen, a 2012 batch officer of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS), joined as the additional deputy commissioner (general) in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Major Amit Sareen was earlier posted as ADC Jagraon and was transferred to the fresh posting on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Major Amit Sareen was earlier posted as ADC Jagraon and was transferred to the fresh posting on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Sareen was earlier posted as ADC Jagraon and was transferred to the fresh posting on Saturday. He had also remained ADC(general) Jalandhar and SDM Hoshiarpur, Phagwara and Kotakpura.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While assuming the charge of his new office, Sareen said that he would accord top priority to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls in the district. In a preliminary meeting with the staff in his office, he asked them to perform their poll duty zealously.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sareen had served eight years in the Indian Army and was also part of Kargil Vijay operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Major Amit Sareen joins as ADC Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On