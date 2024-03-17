Major Amit Sareen joins as ADC Ludhiana

Major Amit Sareen, a 2012 batch officer of the Punjab Civil Services (PCS), joined as the additional deputy commissioner (general) in Ludhiana on Sunday. Major Amit Sareen was earlier posted as ADC Jagraon and was transferred to the fresh posting on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Sareen was earlier posted as ADC Jagraon and was transferred to the fresh posting on Saturday. He had also remained ADC(general) Jalandhar and SDM Hoshiarpur, Phagwara and Kotakpura.

While assuming the charge of his new office, Sareen said that he would accord top priority to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha polls in the district. In a preliminary meeting with the staff in his office, he asked them to perform their poll duty zealously.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sareen had served eight years in the Indian Army and was also part of Kargil Vijay operation.