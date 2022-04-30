Major among 3 soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
An army officer was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
A defence spokesperson said that during a routine patrol along the LoC in the KG sector, a Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast. “They have been evacuated and are undergoing treatment,” he added.
He informed that the blast took place at 1.30 pm after the soldiers accidentally stepped on to the landmine.
The injured were identified as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havildar Hukum.
They said all three of them sustained multiple injuries and have been evacuated to Command Hospital in Udhampur in a helicopter.
PoJK man arrested along LoC in Rajouri
“The 55-year-old man had an axe and a few Pakistan currencies when nabbed by soldiers on the LoC in the Tarkundi sector,” said an army officer.
He was detained and shifted to a nearby camp and later handed over to Manjakote police station for further questioning, he added. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Kejriwal calls for concrete steps to tackle coal crisis
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Centre ought to take “concrete steps” to overcome the coal crisis which has gripped the entire country with the capital clocking its highest ever power demand for the month of April at 6,197 megawatts (MW) even as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited assured that all its units at Dadri and Unchahar power plants were running at full capacity.
Remove building violations within 7 days: CHB to allottees
The Chandigarh Housing Board directed allottees in Sector 41A to remove building violations and rectify their units within seven days, failing which a demolition drive will be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned. The society's buildings have provision only for two storeys, but some residents have built an additional floor. However, the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of an additional storey.
Tourists ditch Himachal, make a beeline for Kashmir, Uttarakhand
The tourist footfall in Himachal Pradesh has drastically dropped as compared to pre-Covid years despite an influx of visitors during the weekends due to the state's failure to publicise its lesser explored destinations and tourists rushing to more attractive locales in Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Hill stations in the state are witnessing tourist rush only during the weekends. The number of weekend tourists are more from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Issue of NDCs: Councillor seeks regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Ambala
Bharatiya Janata Party councillor from Ambala Sandeep Sachdeva wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday demanding the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the city so that all residents can get their no dues certificates (NDCs).
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 129
Even as the tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped from 23 to 14 between Thursday and Friday, its active cases rose from 124 to 129, highest in 50 days. While fewer patients recovered from the infection on Friday, 10 more people tested positive in Chandigarh and four in Mohali. Meanwhile, no new case was detected in Panchkula for the 22nd time this year. The district had last recorded zero case on April 25.
