Major among 3 soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Updated on Apr 30, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

An army officer was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said that during a routine patrol along the LoC in the KG sector, a Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast. “They have been evacuated and are undergoing treatment,” he added.

He informed that the blast took place at 1.30 pm after the soldiers accidentally stepped on to the landmine.

The injured were identified as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havildar Hukum.

They said all three of them sustained multiple injuries and have been evacuated to Command Hospital in Udhampur in a helicopter.

PoJK man arrested along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU A man from the Pakistan-occupied- Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tarkundi sector in Rajouri district on Friday, said officials.

“The 55-year-old man had an axe and a few Pakistan currencies when nabbed by soldiers on the LoC in the Tarkundi sector,” said an army officer.

He was detained and shifted to a nearby camp and later handed over to Manjakote police station for further questioning, he added. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

