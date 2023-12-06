Major General Neeraj Bali’s book unveiled in Chandigarh
The book that makes a case for building a robust corporate culture from the learnings from the battlefield is replete with case studies and anecdotes leading to insights about organisational culture. General Malik called the book a “much-needed and great work”
Former chief of army staff General VP Malik (retd) on Tuesday formally launched the book “The Winning Culture – Lessons from the Indian Army to Transform Your Business”, authored by Major General Neeraj Bali (retd).
In conversation with Major Navdeep Singh, the author recounted a few stories from the army with universally applicable lessons. Others who spoke at the event at the UT Guest House included former IAS officer and motivational speaker Vivek Atray.