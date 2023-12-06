close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Major General Neeraj Bali’s book unveiled in Chandigarh

Major General Neeraj Bali’s book unveiled in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST

The book that makes a case for building a robust corporate culture from the learnings from the battlefield is replete with case studies and anecdotes leading to insights about organisational culture. General Malik called the book a “much-needed and great work”

Former chief of army staff General VP Malik (retd) on Tuesday formally launched the book “The Winning Culture – Lessons from the Indian Army to Transform Your Business”, authored by Major General Neeraj Bali (retd).

Major General Neeraj Bali (retd, right), author of ‘The Winning Culture – Lessons from the Indian Army to Transform Your Business’, with Former chief of army staff General VP Malik (retd) at the launch of the book at UT Guest House on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The book that makes a case for building a robust corporate culture from the learnings from the battlefield is replete with case studies and anecdotes leading to insights about organisational culture. Gen Malik called the book a “much-needed and great work”.

In conversation with Major Navdeep Singh, the author recounted a few stories from the army with universally applicable lessons. Others who spoke at the event at the UT Guest House included former IAS officer and motivational speaker Vivek Atray.

Wednesday, December 06, 2023
