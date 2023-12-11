Major rejig: Four IAS, 44 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Sunday transferred four IAS and 44 PCS officers. IAS officers Nitesh Kumar Jain has been posted as the Sardulgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Simrandeep Singh as the Tarn Taran SDM, Aparna MB as the Malerkotla SDM, Akshita Gupta as the SBS Nagar SDM. IAS officers Nitesh Kumar Jain has been posted as the Sardulgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Simrandeep Singh as the Tarn Taran SDM, Aparna MB as the Malerkotla SDM, Akshita Gupta as the SBS Nagar SDM.

PCS officer Nayan has been posted as the additional deputy commissioner (general), Muktsar; Lovepreet Kalsi as the additional chief administrator of the Bathinda Development Authority along with ADC (rural) of Bathinda; Amit Mahajan as the secretary, Jalandhar RTA, in addition to ADC (general), Jalandhar; Varinderpal Singh Bajwa as the ADC(rural development) with additional charge of the ADC (general) Tarn Taran, Navneet Kaur Bal as the joint commissioner, Ludhiana municipal corporation; Jashanpreet Kaur as the additional chief administrator of the Patiala Development Authority; Manjit Singh Cheema as the ADC (rural development), Fazilka.

PCS officer Poonam Singh has been posted as the secretary, Bathinda RTA, in addition to ADC (general), Bathinda; Kala Ram Kansal as the Dhar Kalan SDM; Jai Inder Singh as the Jalandhar-1 SDM; Gursimran Singh Dhillon as the Nakodar SDM; Harkirat Kaur Cheema as the Rupnagar SDM; and Ankur Mohindroo as the GMADA estate officer are amongst the others who have been transferred.