Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records
During the investigation, VB found that the tampering and fabrication in the revenue record regarding mutation (Intkal) occurred on May 21, 2004, when the residents of the Majrian filed for land division
The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali.
They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials.
A VB spokesperson said a case had been registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Phase 1 police station on May 2, 2021, against the revenue department officials of sub-tehsil Majri and private persons and property dealers, after the verification of complaint which relates to fabrication and tempering of revenue record of Majrian village, sub-tehsil Majri, Kharar.
Giving out further details he said it came to fore during the investigation that the accused Veer Singh had gotten 17 acre (136 kanal) of Majrian village land in his name fraudulently and further sold it land to various persons by giving general power of attorney (GPA).
The second accused, Parveen Kumar was held responsible for procuring GPA of land measuring 80 kanals under the fake identity of Kamaljit Singh and further selling it to different persons.
The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.
During the investigation, it was found that the tampering and fabrication in the revenue record regarding mutation (Intkal) occurred on May 21, 2004, when the residents of the Majrian filed for division of their respective land, of which they were actual owners as per mutation on May 7, 1991 by the then consolidation officer.
However, the accused property dealers, in connivance with revenue officials, fraudulently managed to alter the mutation of village land in which the 14 persons were shown as owners of the land measuring 558 acres (4464 kanals).
Twelve of those 14 identities were found to have been fabricated. They were neither the owners, nor residents of Majrian/ cultivators of the above said land. The other two are residents of Majrian and owner of some land in question, but their share had been increased manifold.
Further, on June 18, 2014, as well as on June 19, 2014, approximately 578 acre (4,624 kanals) of land had been transferred fraudulently. The VB spokesperson said some revenue officials, private persons and property dealers had already been arrested.
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
Lt governor Manoj Sinha launches ‘drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan's narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a 'drug-free J&K' campaign and said that his government has initiated efforts in right earnest to check drug smuggling from across the border (Pakistan). Sinha asserted that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.
