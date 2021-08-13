Mali’s appointment as adviser to Sidhu raises brows in Cong

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s decision to appoint Malvinder Singh Mali, a strident critic of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, as his adviser has raised eyebrows in section of the ruling party.

Sidhu, who took over as the new chief of the Punjab Congress last month, named Mali among his four advisers on Wednesday. His appointment has not gone down well with a section of the party, who are upset over his frequent comments on social media against the CM.

On Amarinder’s meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, Mali wrote: “Punjabis beware! Signals from the trio of Capt, Shah and Modi to create communal tension, fear and terror are alarm bells for Punjabis and farmers.” Capt (Amarinder) has handed over his agenda to the central government, he added on his Facebook wall.

Congress leader Anish Sidana has questioned the new state chief’s decision to appoint Mali as his adviser. “His post is highly objectionable. We respect the PPCC chief since he is the appointee of the Congress president, but he should be more circumspect in selecting his team,” said the former member of the Kandi Area Development Board, seeking Mali’s removal. Another senior party leader said though it was the prerogative of the Punjab Congress president to choose his advisers, he should have taken committed Congressmen in his team.

However, Mali, who started out as a student leader and then worked in education department for 19 years before turning to activism, said he had been expressing his opinion on various issues of Punjab and would continue to voice his views, but would keep in mind his role as the adviser to president of the Punjab Congress now.

“I was with (former SGPC president Gurcharan Singh) Tohra Saab, but did not join the SAD or attend any of its meetings. When I was in government service, I worked as a PRO to close aides of two chief ministers Capt Amarinder and (Parkash Singh) Badal Saab but never attended any party meetings or spoke on party matters. This is not something new for me,” he said.

Mali said those questioning my appointment had not understood it as he was not taking anyone’s position or joining the party. “The Congress has its own culture, and I will have nothing to do with the party’s internal matters. I will only give advice to Sidhu on his Punjab agenda and the roadmap for solutions to issues such as diversification and loot of public money,” he said.

Mustafa declines Sidhu’s offer

Former IPS officer Mohd Mustafa has declined state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s offer to become his adviser.

Mustafa’s name was among the four advisers appointed by Sidhu on Wednesday to assist him in the daily functioning of the state. The other three advisers are Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, Malwinder Mali and retired registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Dr Pyare Lal Garg.

“I have humbly said no to this offer as I don’t find myself fit for the role. There is nothing much to it. I have thanked Sidhu for considering me,” said Mustafa.

According to a senior government official, Mustafa is still in the race for an important assignment in the government.

Sidhu to meet MLAs from urban area

Sidhu has called a meeting of party MLAs from urban areas in Chandigarh on Friday to discuss and seek feedback on their issues and problems. The meeting will be held at Punjab Congress Bhawan.

Sidhu, who took over as the president of the state unit on July 23, has already held a series of meetings with legislators belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes and party leaders from different districts in the past two weeks. The meetings were organised by working presidents.