 Man accused of attacking ex-MLA shot at outside Bilaspur court, one arrested - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 21, 2024 06:40 AM IST

The incident took place at around 1 pm and the injured has been identified as Saurabh Patiyal, the main accused in the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur. A senior police official said that Patiyal was in court for an appearance, and he was shot at after coming out of the court.

A man allegedly involved in an attack on a former MLA was shot at outside a court in Himachal’s Bilaspur and was rushed to the AIIMS with bullet wounds, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 1 pm and the injured has been identified as Saurabh Patiyal, the main accused in the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur.

A senior police official said that Patiyal was in court for an appearance, and he was shot at after coming out of the court.

He was taken to a local hospital first but later referred to AIIMS Bilaspur. DSP Madan Dhiman said that the right lung of the victim has been damaged by the bullet.

He said that the accused Sonu Kumar, who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, has been arrested and police are investigating the matter. An FIR under section 307 of the IPC has also been registered in the matter.

According to eyewitnesses, the said person fired from a pistol, one of which hit the front glass of the vehicle parked there and the youth was injured by another bullet.

Follow Us On