YPS Chowk clash: One Nihang sent to police remand

An accused for injuring a Nihang in the clash at YPS Chowk, site of Quami Insaaf Morcha (QIM) protest, was produced before a court and sent to one-day police custody. The Mohali police have launched a manhunt to arrest the remaining accused. The accused, identified as Mela Singh, was arrested on Sunday. The police had booked 10 others for attempt-to-murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.

The victim, identified as Babbar Singh alias Chanddi Nihang, 29, of Manimajra, had sustained a deep cut on his left wrist, besides two wounds on arm, due to the sword attack, was recuperating in the hospital.

Police said that the incident took place following a heated argument between Mela Singh and Babbar Singh. Both are friends and Mela Singh had accused the latter of not supporting him.

“Incident being blown out of proportion”

The QIM coordination committee, led by Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Jagtar Singh Hawara, one of the assassins of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, took serious note of the incident.

Talking about the clash on Saturday, Gurcharan Singh said the matter has been blown out of proportion and it was a fight among friends, and not among two groups.

“We have learnt that both the Nihangs are good friends and it was a monetary issue which led to a fight,” he added.

He said that regular announcements are being made to maintain peace and discipline at the protest site. Those who are staying at the site have been urged to approach the coordination committee for mediation in case of any disputes.