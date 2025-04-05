Man arrested for killing local wrestler

A day after the Jhajjar police recovered the body of a 45-year-old local-level wrestler from a well in the fields of Mandothi village in the district, the police on Friday arrested a resident of the village for killing him. The accused has been identified as Devender Kumar who was living with his family in Jhajjar. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Devender Kumar who was living with his family in Jhajjar.

Bahadurgarh ACP Dinesh Kumar said that former local-level wrestler Rakesh alias Ghuggu had been missing since March 27, and his wife had lodged a missing complaint two days later.

“We have arrested Devender Kumar for shooting him and throwing his body in a well. The accused tied a millstone around the neck of the deceased and threw his body in a well. The accused confessed to killing Rakesh as the wrestler allegedly had illicit relations with the accused’s widowed sister-in-law, who is also living in the same village,” the ACP added.

The ACP further said that the accused Devender had called Rakesh to the fields, where he fired bullets at Rakesh’s back, and later threw his body in the well. Assauda police have booked the accused on murder charges and will dig for more information about the murder, he added.