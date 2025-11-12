A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his wife, 28, who was found dead in her rented accommodation in Amb Sahib Colony, Jagatpura, Mohali, on Tuesday. Man arrested for killing wife in Mohali

The accused has been identified as Ravi while the victim is Radhika, both hailing from Bihar. As per information, they had been married for barely two and a half months and had moved into the accommodation recently. Ravi was employed as a driver for a local acquaintance.

The crime is believed to have taken place on Monday evening. However, the murder came to light only a day later, when Ravi’s mother returned home and discovered Radhika lying motionless on the bed, covered in blood. A nearby doctor was called in, who declared her dead, following which police were informed.

Phase 11 SHO inspector Periwinkle Singh Grewal said initial investigations pointed to Ravi attacking his wife under the influence of alcohol after an argument. The injuries inflicted on Radhika’s head, face and neck suggest the use of a blunt weapon.

Residents of the colony mentioned that Ravi was often seen consuming alcohol. Around 6 pm on Monday, he was spotted outside with blood on his clothes and holding what appeared to be an iron rod. Concerned neighbours alerted the colony head, who attempted to involve the police. Though a police team visited that night, no one responded from inside, and the residence remained locked until the next day.

At the time, Ravi’s elder brother Sonu, who neighbours say is mentally challenged, was inside the house.

In a separate incident, Manpreet Singh, 30, a resident of Manuali village, was found dead along the roadside in Sector 101, Aerocity, on Tuesday. He was identified by his family. IT City Police Station SHO Inspector Satinder Singh said Manpreet, a truck driver and habitual drinker, is survived by his wife and two children. Postmortem indicates cardiac arrest.