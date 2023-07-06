Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 06, 2023 01:09 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl, who is studying in Class 10, said she came in contact with the accused last year on Instagram social networking site

: The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Rewari and extorting 60,000 from her in lieu of not blackmailing her.

Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl
Man arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl

In her complaint to the police, the minor girl, who is studying in Class 10, said she came in contact with the accused last year on Instagram social networking site.

“One day, he called me and I went to meet him. He raped me and made a video of the act. He started blackmailing while threatening to make the video viral. He extorted 60,000 from me,” the girl said.

A spokesman of Rewari police said the accused Karan Singh was demanding the money from the girl while threatening her to make the video viral.

“We have arrested the accused. He was booked on rape charges and under the IT Act,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out