Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Minor girl consumes poison after being raped in Haryana’s Sirsa, dies; accused nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 04:00 am IST

The accused, who got married two and a half-year ago, belonged to the same village in which the victim and her family lived and he was in contact with the girl.

A man in his early 20’s was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Haryana's Sirsa, police said.

On Wednesday the accused barged into the cow shelter where the girl lived along with her family and raped her. At the time of the incident the girl was by herself at home and her family had gone out.

The girl consumed poison on Wednesday night and she was rushed to a government hospital in Sirsa where doctors declared her dead on Thursday.

According to police officials, the accused and the victim belonged to the same village, adding that the accused was arrested.

“He confessed his crime of raping the girl. He was booked for rape and abetment to suicide,” said a Sirsa police spokesperson.

