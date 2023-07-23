Man attempts suicide over police ‘inaction’ in minor daughter’s rape bid case

Alleging police inaction in a case of bid to rape his minor daughter, a 30-year-old man attempted to end his life by consuming a poisonous substance in a Tarn Taran village. He was rushed to a private hospital after he consumed a poisonous substance and is undergoing treatment.

He had also recorded a video alleging police inaction and being threatened by the accused, who tried to rape his eight-year-old daughter, before trying to take the extreme step.

He was rushed to a private hospital after he consumed a poisonous substance and is undergoing treatment. His wife said, “On July 17, our daughter had gone to our relative’s home in a village where a 65-year-old man tried to rape her. The girl was rescued and the accused fled the spot.”

She said they had submitted a complaint on the police helpline and senior police officials had taken the firsthand information regarding the incident. “However, no action was taken against the accused. Due to the police inaction, my husband tried to end his life,” she added.

In the video clip, the minor’s father said he was ending his life because of the police inaction in the case. He also mentioned threats and pressure of compromise from the accused and police in the video.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said, “The complaint was received two days ago. The accused is absconding. We have already registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Tarn Taran Sadar police station.”