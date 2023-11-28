close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man beaten to death by labourer in Kotkapura

Man beaten to death by labourer in Kotkapura

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 28, 2023 06:36 AM IST

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kotkapura city police station; inspector Gurmehar Singh Sidhu said the accused was working as a labourer at a construction site in Nirmanpura Mohala in Kotkapura

An unidentified man was beaten to death by a labourer in Kotkapura city in Faridkot district, police officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar of Kotkapura and was arrested by the police for murder.
The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar of Kotkapura and was arrested by the police for murder.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar of Kotkapura and was arrested by the police for murder.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Inspector Gurmehar Singh Sidhu said the accused was working as a labourer at a construction site in Nirmanpura Mohala in Kotkapura.

“He used to sleep in an under-construction plot for safekeeping of material. On Saturday night, he killed an unidentified person by hitting him with a brick. Later, locals caught him and handed him over to the police. We are trying to identify the victim and the motive behind the killing,” he added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kotkapura city police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out