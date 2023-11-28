Man beaten to death by labourer in Kotkapura

An unidentified man was beaten to death by a labourer in Kotkapura city in Faridkot district, police officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar of Kotkapura and was arrested by the police for murder.

Inspector Gurmehar Singh Sidhu said the accused was working as a labourer at a construction site in Nirmanpura Mohala in Kotkapura.

“He used to sleep in an under-construction plot for safekeeping of material. On Saturday night, he killed an unidentified person by hitting him with a brick. Later, locals caught him and handed him over to the police. We are trying to identify the victim and the motive behind the killing,” he added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kotkapura city police station.