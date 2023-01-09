Man bludgeons wife to death with a brick in Ludhiana, held

In yet another gruesome incident reported from the city, police arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning his 21-year-old wife to death with a brick on Saturday night at the Nand Singh Nagar in Ayali Kalan village.

The accused, who has been identified as Buddhi Lal of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Sarabha Nagar police hours after the murder.

The first information report was registered following the statement of Banita, mother of the victim, Rani.

The deceased, who worked in a shopping mart, had been living at her maternal home in Nand Singh Nagar for the past three months following a prolonged dispute with her husband.

The complainant said her daughter had married the accused one and a half years ago, but their relationship became strained soon after the marriage — following which Rani returned home and started living with them. She added that the accused had come to the city 15 days ago and stayed with his brother.

The accused allegedly began threatening the family of murdering Rani if she did not return with him.

Late on Saturday night, while Rani was returning home after finishing up work, the accused stopped her outside the colony where she lived and allegedly bludgeoned her with a brick following a brief spat.

“When Rani did not reach home, I came looking for her and saw Buddhi Lal assaulting her with a brick. He fled from the spot leaving her injured on the road. I raised alarm and rushed her to hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment,” the victim’s mother added.

Giving out further details, sub-inspector (SI) Amarinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Sarabha Nagar police station said police reached the spot and initiated investigation soon after being informed about the incident.

A murder case was registered against the accused and the team arrested the accused just as he was trying to escape the city, the SHO added.