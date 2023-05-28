Neighbour booked for raping Raikot woman on pretext of marriage

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old Raikot woman on the pretext of marriage.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused, who is one of her neighbours, has been establishing physical relations with her for at least five years on pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry her and solemnised engagement with some other woman.

Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 376 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The woman stated that the accused lives near her home and used to visit frequently to their house. He befriended her and started talking to her over the phone.

She said that when she was alone at her home one day in 2018, the accused barged in the house and established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

She alleged that after that, the accused kept on establishing physical relations with her. When she asked him to marry her, the accused refused and she came to know that he was engaged to some other woman.

