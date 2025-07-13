Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Man booked for raping 15-year-old in Mohali

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The incident came to fore as her mother took her to the Phase 6 civil hospital after she complained of abdominal pain; it was here that the doctors revealed to the mother that the minor had suffered a miscarriage

Raped and forced to stay mum, a 15-year-old girl turned to a medical store in Sohana to purchase abortion pills, leading to a miscarriage and other health complications.

A case under Section 64 (rape) of the BNS and Section 4 of the Protection of Children Sexual Offences Act was registered. (HT photo for representation)
The incident came to fore as her mother took her to the Phase 6 civil hospital after she complained of abdominal pain. It was here that the doctors revealed to the mother that the minor had suffered a miscarriage.

Following this, the hospital authorities officially reported the matter to the police and a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the Protection of Children Sexual Offences Act was registered.

The girl later revealed that the accused was known to her and had taken her to a secluded area, where he assaulted her two months ago. He had also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Scared, the girl started consulting a medical store in Sohana, where she was given some medicine. Following this, she began bleeding heavily and her condition consistently deteriorated.

Asked if the medical store in question will be nominated in the FIR for selling the medicine without a prescription, Mataur station house officer Amandeep Kamboj said, “We are verifying the details and checking everything thoroughly.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man booked for raping 15-year-old in Mohali
