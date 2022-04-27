Man booked for sodomising 10- year-old nephew in Ludhiana

A 26-year-old man was booked for sodomising his nephew in Basant Nagar on Tuesday.

The mother of the 10-year-old victim said, “My husband and I had gone to purchase groceries from the market, leaving our son in the care of my brother-in-law. When we returned my son said he was hurt, and on being prodded revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by the accused.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 4 ( penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.