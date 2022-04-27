Man booked for sodomising 10- year-old nephew in Ludhiana
A 26-year-old man was booked for sodomising his nephew in Basant Nagar on Tuesday.
The mother of the 10-year-old victim said, “My husband and I had gone to purchase groceries from the market, leaving our son in the care of my brother-in-law. When we returned my son said he was hurt, and on being prodded revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by the accused.”
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 4 ( penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
RRTS project: Viaduct work for first phase of priority stretch complete in Ghaziabad
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is developing the Regional Rapid Transit System project, has fully completed the viaduct of one section of the 17-kilometre priority stretch (in Ghaziabad). The stretch is likely to get commissioned in March, 2023. The entire stretch is to get commissioned in March, 2025. The priority stretch will have five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai.
Ludhiana administration opens donation counter to help underprivileged children
Ludhiana In a unique initiative, the district administration has set up a donation corner for underprivileged children comprising a 'stationery ATM' and 'toys bank' outside the deputy commissioner's office. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the donation corner at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday. The items donated by the public will be distributed among the needy. Among those who attended the inauguration were ADC (general) Rahul Chaba, and assistant commissioner (general) Gurbir Singh Kohli.
Ludhiana | Tenders for ₹300-crore railway station project likely to be floated in May
Railways is likely to float tenders for the ₹300-crore project to revamp the Ludhiana station, one of the biggest junctions in Ferozepur division, in May. No major renovation since 1860s The British-era railway station has not undergone any significant renovation since it was established in the 1860s. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the railways' team had come to the MC seek suggestions and he had directed MC officials to look into the project.
Glut-like situation in mandis as Punjab awaits relaxation in procurement norms
There is a glut-like situation in the mandis and procurement centres of Punjab as at least 38 lakh tonne wheat is waiting to be lifted and taken to the storage points. There are at least 2,321 mandis and centres in the state, where procurement operations are going on. Out of the total purchase, 5.8 lakh tonne wheat has been bought by traders, which is said to be unprecedented and highest of the past available records.
Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned
A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday. The man's father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis. Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter.
