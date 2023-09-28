Man booked on rape charge in Fatehabad

A woman alleged that her cousin raped her and made the video of the incident in Fatehabad district. In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she came to Bhuna in Fatehabad from Hisar’s Barwala in July and her cousin was waiting for her at the bus stand. The Fatehabad police have booked the accused for rape, criminal intimidation and under section 67-A of the IT-Act. A manhunt is on to arrest the accused. (Representational image)

“He took me to a secluded place and raped me. Since then, he is mounting pressure on me to continue the physical relations, else he threatened to make the video viral,” she added.

She further alleged that the accused came to her house on September 8 and mounted pressure on her for physical relations.

“He took my obscene pictures and threatened to upload those pictures on social media platforms,” she added.

5 booked for gang rape

A 20-year-old woman alleged that she was abducted by her known friend last week when she was returning home from a tailor’s shop in Fatehabad village. She was intercepted by the accused and four others.

“The accused and his friend raped me and uploaded the video of the incident on Instagram,” she told the police.

The Fatehabad police have booked five persons under Sections 376-D, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67-A of the IT Act. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

