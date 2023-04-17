Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for sodomising seven-year-old boy in Rohtak

Man booked for sodomising seven-year-old boy in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 17, 2023

The Rohtak police have booked the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and launched a manhunt to nab him. The boy’s father told the police that his son was playing on the street when the man, who was under the influence of liquor, took his son to his house and sodomised him.

A man was booked for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy in Rohtak, said the police on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when the boy’s parents, who are labourers from Uttar Pradesh, had gone to work and he along with his siblings was at home.

The boy’s father told the police that his son was playing on the street when the man, who was under the influence of liquor, took his son to his house and sodomised him. The complainant said later, the accused left the boy on the street.

The Rohtak police have booked the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and launched a manhunt to nab him.

Man booked for raping 16-year-old girl in Jind

The Jind police have booked a man, who is in his early 20s, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, said the police. The girl’s mother said the man was known to his daughter and last week he took her daughter on a bike to another village where he raped her at a house.

The police have booked the man under rape charges and various sections of the POCSO Act.

Kurukshetra man gets life sentence for sodomising 15-year-old boy

KARNAL : The Kurukshetra district court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sodomising a 15-year-old mentally challenged boy, observing that the child was subjected to brutal sexual assault.

The fast-track court of additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of 23,000 on the convict, Satibir Singh.

District deputy attorney Bhupendra Kumar said that as per the police investigation, the incident took place on January 27, 2020, when the accused lured the boy by giving him 10 and took him to a community centre in the village in Kurukshetra district.

Soon after the family members of the victim came to know about the incident, they filed a police complaint and the accused was booked under the relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and later he was arrested.

