Man caught with 11 gm heroin in Mohali

Phase 8 police arrested a man with 11 gram of heroin at a check post on Thursday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Phase 8 police station, Mohali. (File)

The accused, identified as Akashdeep Singh, of Ferozepur, is currently residing in Mohali’s Kumbra village.

The operation was led by officer-in-charge Navdeep Singh.His arrest is part of the anti-narcotics scheme launched by Mohali senior superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek.

As per the deputy superintendent of police HS Bal, efforts are underway to trace the accomplices of the accused and identify the source of the contraband. The police suspect that the accused may be linked to a larger drug supply network, and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Phase-8 police station.