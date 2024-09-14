Man dies, friend critical as car rams into bike in Ludhiana

A man was killed and his friend critically injured after an allegedly speeding car hit their bike on Elevated Road near Clock Tower on Saturday afternoon, officials said. A man was killed and his friend critically injured after an allegedly speeding car hit their bike on Elevated Road near Clock Tower on Saturday afternoon, officials said. (HT File)

The impact of the collision was such that the duo fell 50 metres away from the bike. After the mishap, the car driver escaped in his vehicle.

On being informed, the Division Number 4 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police rushed the victim to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The body was sent to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the injured is not in the condition to record his statement. The police found that the victims were residents of Gandhi Nagar and have made announcements in the area for their identification.

According to onlookers, the speeding car hit the bike from behind.

The ASI added that the police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to trace the car.