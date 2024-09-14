Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man dies, friend critical as car rams into bike in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 14, 2024 09:53 PM IST

A man was killed and his friend critically injured after an allegedly speeding car hit their bike on Elevated Road near Clock Tower on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A man was killed and his friend critically injured after an allegedly speeding car hit their bike on Elevated Road near Clock Tower on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A man was killed and his friend critically injured after an allegedly speeding car hit their bike on Elevated Road near Clock Tower on Saturday afternoon, officials said. (HT File)
A man was killed and his friend critically injured after an allegedly speeding car hit their bike on Elevated Road near Clock Tower on Saturday afternoon, officials said. (HT File)

The impact of the collision was such that the duo fell 50 metres away from the bike. After the mishap, the car driver escaped in his vehicle.

On being informed, the Division Number 4 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police rushed the victim to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The body was sent to the local civil hospital for a post-mortem.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the injured is not in the condition to record his statement. The police found that the victims were residents of Gandhi Nagar and have made announcements in the area for their identification.

According to onlookers, the speeding car hit the bike from behind.

The ASI added that the police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to trace the car.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On