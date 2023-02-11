Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man dies, pillion hurt as bike rams into pole in Chandigarh’s Sector 52

Man dies, pillion hurt as bike rams into pole in Chandigarh’s Sector 52

Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:35 AM IST

While the man who was riding the motorcycle was declared brought dead at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16, the pillion rider underwent treatment for injuries

When Chandigarh Police reached the hospital again on Friday morning to establish the injured victims’ identities, the pillion rider had already left and no identity card was found on the deceased’s person. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An unidentified youth was killed and another was injured after he rammed his motorcycle into a pole in Sector 52 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

Police said the duo was suspected to be under influence of liquor.

After police received information about the accident around 1.15 am, they rushed both men to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. While the man who was riding the motorcycle was declared brought dead, the pillion rider underwent treatment for injuries.

When police reached the hospital again on Friday morning to establish their identities, the pillion rider had already left and no identity card was found on the deceased’s person.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

