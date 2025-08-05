Man dies while driving car in Panchkula’s Sector 8

A 35-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances while driving his car in Sector 8 on Monday evening. Panchkula police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. (iStock)

According to preliminary details shared by a police officer, the man, originally hailing from Himachal Pradesh, resided with his wife and daughter in a rented accommodation in Sector 8.

He was driving, when his car suddenly came to a halt and he lost consciousness. Some passers-by eventually observed the man unconscious in the driver’s seat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

While police suspect that the man may have suffered a heart attack while driving, they have not ruled out foul play and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.