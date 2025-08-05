Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man dies while driving car in Panchkula’s Sector 8

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 10:56 am IST

According to Panchkula police, the man, originally hailing from Himachal Pradesh, was driving, when his car suddenly came to a halt and he lost consciousness

A 35-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances while driving his car in Sector 8 on Monday evening.

Panchkula police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. (iStock)
Panchkula police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. (iStock)

Local police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

According to preliminary details shared by a police officer, the man, originally hailing from Himachal Pradesh, resided with his wife and daughter in a rented accommodation in Sector 8.

He was driving, when his car suddenly came to a halt and he lost consciousness. Some passers-by eventually observed the man unconscious in the driver’s seat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

While police suspect that the man may have suffered a heart attack while driving, they have not ruled out foul play and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man dies while driving car in Panchkula’s Sector 8
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On