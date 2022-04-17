Man electrocuted at Haryana power minister’s residence
An employee of the Haryana public works department (PWD) was electrocuted to death while working at the residence of Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Saturday.
As per the police, Rajesh Kumar, 32, an electrician who hailed from Mauli Jagran, was a contractual employee.
He had gone to fix a cooler at Chautala’s house in Sector 3 on Saturday when he was electrocuted.
He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 where he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Sector 3 police station and ruled out foul play.
Two men arrested for threatening Pataudi businessman, firing at his house
The Gurugram police have arrested two persons three days after unidentified assailants allegedly fired several gunshots outside a liquor businessman's residence in Pataudi, police said Saturday. They said the arrested persons had threatened the businessman, Chanderbhan Sehgal, the chairman of the Pataudi Municipal Committee, and demanded a 50% share in his liquor business. The suspects were identified as Akash (20) and Arjun (19) alias Gullu of Nanuklan village in the Pataudi area.
Mercury set to cross 40-degree mark in Chandigarh this week
The city's maximum temperature is on the upward spiral again, going from 37.1C on Friday to 38C on Saturday, 3.6C above normal. It is likely to climb further in coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. With clear skies at night, the minimum temperature went down from 21.7C on Friday to 20.2C on Saturday, 1C above normal.
Chief of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice booked for sedition
Gurugram police on Friday registered a case against the head of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a group based in the United States (US) that supports the secession of Punjab from India, for releasing a video on social media on Friday allegedly stating that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab. The police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Pannu.
Found consuming liquor during MLA inspection, Mubarakpur police post in-charge suspended
The police post in-charge of Mubarakpur was suspended after in-charge Gulshan Kumar and other cops were found consuming liquor during a surprise inspection by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Friday night. As per information, when the MLA reached the police post, liquor bottles were found on in-charge Gulshan Kumar table. The MLA called the Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police to the spot, following which he was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination.
MCG’s 1st model road to link key stretches; Work starts in 2 weeks
The construction of a key 1.5-kilometre internal road linking Golf Course Road with Huda City Centre-Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) will start within the next two weeks, said officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Saturday. The MCG's finance and contract committee (F&CC) approved a ₹1.32 crore tender allotment of the project earlier this week. The 1.5-kilometre stretch is riddled with potholes and lacks basic civic infrastructure.
