Man falls to death at Haryana secretariat in Chandigarh

A 40-year-old Haryana government employee fell to his death from the ninth floor of the state civil secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident took place at 11am in the high-security zone.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the secretariat immediately rushed the man, who was an accountant in the Directorate of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Krishi Bhawan, Sector 21, Panchkula, to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he was declared brought dead.

Investigation is on into the circumstances that led to his death.

He is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

