Man found dead with slit throat near canal in Faridkot

A 30-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit inside the Sirhind canal on the outskirts of Faridkot city near Machaki Mal village on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sukhveer Singh of Kothe Warring village in Kotkapura sub-division of Faridkot district. He was running a small finance company in the city. Sukhveer had got married last month.

Deputy superintendent of police Jasmeet Singh said that some people had informed police in the evening that a body is floating inside the canal on Talwandi-Faridkot Road. “A police team rushed to the spot and fished out the body. As per the preliminary investigation, it appears to be murder as the throat of the person was slit by a sharp-edged weapon. We have started the investigation and trying to identify the accused. The body has been sent to Guru Gobind Singh Medical college and hospital for post-mortem,” he added.

As per sources, the police have taken the mobile of the deceased in custody but failed to open it due to the security lock. “Few hours before his body was recovered, Sukhveer had received a call in the evening after which he had left the house,” sources said.