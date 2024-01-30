Man, grandson among 3 killed in separate road accidents in Hoshiarpur

Three persons, including a man and his grandson, were killed in two separate accidents in the district on Monday. Argowal resident Rajinder Parsad, 65, and his grandson Laksh, 6, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car outside a petrol pump in Garhdiwala. In the second case, an unidentified motorcyclist was crushed under a tipper in Talwara near ITI crossing. When the body was discovered, it had been damaged beyond recognition. (HT File)

They were exiting a filling station when the incident took place.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The car driver fled the scene after the incident.

In the second case, an unidentified motorcyclist was crushed under a tipper in Talwara near ITI crossing. When the body was discovered, it had been damaged beyond recognition.

It has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital, police said, adding that the bike he was travelling on was red in colour and bore a Haryana number plate.

In both incidents, FIRs under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.