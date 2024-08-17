Man hangs self with aide’s dupatta in hotel room in Ludhiana

A 35-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of a hotel room, allegedly using a dupatta belonging to his female aide, officials said on Saturday. A 35-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of a hotel room, allegedly using a dupatta belonging to his female aide, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

They added that the incident happened on Friday evening and the duo were lodged together at the hotel in Moti Nagar.

The hotel staff came to know about the incident after the woman called the reception and then alerted the police. The police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot and informed the deceased’s family members.

The deceased and his aide were married but had been meeting each other for a long time.

Moti Nagar station house officer (SHO) inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal said that the man worked in a hosiery factory. The duo had an argument over some issues but later resolved it on their own.

The SHO added that the woman told police that the man was forcing her to stay with him, but they were both married.

The woman said that when she went to the bathroom after they had resolved the argument, the man took the extreme step. Shefound the body after coming out of the bathroom and raised an alarm.

Hotel employee Amit Kumar said duo had booked a room and submitted their identification proofs.

The SHO added that the police have initiated inquest proceedings following a statement by the deceased’s wife and brother. He said the man and woman’s families were aware about their relations.