Man held for firing at religious event in Kurukshetra

Days after two men were injured including one in a firing incident at a religious event “Mahayagya” in Kurukshetra, the cops on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man under charges of attempt to murder. The accused was identified as Devender, a native of Rohtak. (HT File)

On Saturday, a security guard of the “Mahayagya” organised at Keshav Park by Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, Manikut, allegedly opened fire at a 16-year-old boy, who had come to Kurukshetra from Lucknow to take part in the event.