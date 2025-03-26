Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for firing at religious event in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 26, 2025 09:22 AM IST

On Saturday, a security guard of the “Mahayagya” organised at Keshav Park by Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, Manikut, allegedly opened fire at a 16-year-old boy, who had come to Kurukshetra from Lucknow to take part in the event.

Days after two men were injured including one in a firing incident at a religious event “Mahayagya” in Kurukshetra, the cops on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man under charges of attempt to murder.

The accused was identified as Devender, a native of Rohtak. (HT File)
The accused was identified as Devender, a native of Rohtak. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Devender, a native of Rohtak.

On Saturday, a security guard of the “Mahayagya” organised at Keshav Park by Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, Manikut, allegedly opened fire at a 16-year-old boy, who had come to Kurukshetra from Lucknow to take part in the event.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On