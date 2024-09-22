Man held for harassing 3 women, threatening them with air pistol at Mohali’s Phase 3B2 market

Mohali police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly insulting the modesty of three women and threatening them with an air pistol in the Phase 3B2 market. The accused, who was allegedly under the influence of liquor, was identified as Diljot Singh, 25, a native of Sirhind. He was arrested from the spot. (HT Photo)

Liquor bottles were also found in the accused’s Maruti Suzuki Brezza car.

According to police, Singh had reached the market along with a female friend.

“After making objectionable gestures at three women in the market area, he also threatened them with an air gun. The women immediately informed the police personnel deployed in the market, following which the accused was nabbed immediately. During checking a liquor bottle and air gun were recovered from his car. The accused initially claimed to be the son of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP),” a cop, familiar with the matter, said.

One of the victims alleged that while they were purchasing earrings from the market, the accused who entered the market at high speed made objectionable gestures at them, even though a female was accompanying him.

“We initially ignored his behaviour, but eventually the driver brandished a weapon. He returned in his car, which made us feel threatened and thus, we informed the police,” the victim narrated.

After a lot of hue and cry in the busy market, police impounded the vehicle of the accused and arrested him.

Police said the accused had lost his father a few months back and he was going to tie the knot soon. “We have also challaned him for various traffic violations. There is zero tolerance for any hooliganism and such nuisance and thus the accused was immediately arrested,” DSP Mohit Agarwal said.

The accused was booked under Sections 79 (insult the modesty of any woman), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way.) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 184 (penalty for dangerous driving) and 189 (racing and speed trials in public place) of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Mataur police station.

Notably, Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek earlier this month had deployed permanent cops at the market for managing the crowd through the night, following a flurry of assault cases or complaints of misbehaviour with women, besides hooliganism by rowdy and drunk visitors.

Before the Saturday arrest, in the first week of September, police had also nabbed a resident of Rupnagar’s Chamkaur Sahib for drifting his car to perform stunts at the market.